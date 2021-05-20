Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hitachi, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hitachi in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.76. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

