Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 20th (DTE, H24, NOEJ, PVBC, RDNT, RDWR, RGS, RMO, ROAD, ROG)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

home24 (ETR:H24) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 360 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €14.70 ($17.29) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Takkt (ETR:TTK) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

