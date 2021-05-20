Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Upstart (UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $111.00 to $149.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $111.00 to $149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

4/30/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

4/23/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

4/22/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

3/24/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

UPST traded up $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $139.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,868. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

