Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Upstart (UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/18/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $111.00 to $149.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $111.00 to $149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/1/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “
- 4/30/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “
- 4/23/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “
- 4/22/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “
- 3/29/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
UPST traded up $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $139.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,868. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $165.66.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
