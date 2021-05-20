Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cohu (COHU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU):

5/4/2021 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

5/3/2021 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

4/30/2021 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/14/2021 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 4,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,617. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

