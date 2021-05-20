Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after buying an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after buying an additional 246,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,216,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Stephens raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.32.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $818,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,837.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

