Reviewing Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) & Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) and Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Granite Construction has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aenza S.A.A. has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Granite Construction and Aenza S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Construction N/A N/A N/A Aenza S.A.A. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite Construction and Aenza S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Construction $3.32 billion 0.53 $42.41 million N/A N/A Aenza S.A.A. $1.22 billion 0.23 -$265.15 million N/A N/A

Granite Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Aenza S.A.A..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Granite Construction and Aenza S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aenza S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Granite Construction presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.45%. Given Granite Construction’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Granite Construction is more favorable than Aenza S.A.A..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Granite Construction shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Granite Construction shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Granite Construction beats Aenza S.A.A. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports. The Water segment focuses on water-related construction and water management solutions, as well as provides trenchless cured-in-place pipe and storm water rehabilitation services. The Specialty segment constructs various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, and power projects; and undertakes bid-build, design-build, and construction management/general contractor contracts. The Materials segment focuses on production of aggregates, asphalt, and construction related materials, as well as sanitary and storm water rehabilitation products, such as cured-in-place pipe felt and fiberglass-based lining tubes. The company also engages in the construction of streets, highways, mass transit facilities, trenchless and underground utilities, well drilling, dams, and other infrastructure-related projects. In addition, it performs site preparation, mining, and infrastructure services for residential development, energy development, commercial and industrial sites, and other facilities; and provides construction management professional services. The company serves federal agencies, state departments of transportation, local transit authorities, county and city public works departments, school districts and developers, utilities, contractors, landscapers, manufacturers of products requiring aggregate materials, retailers, homeowners, farmers, brokers, and private owners of industrial, commercial, and residential sites. Granite Construction Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Watsonville, California.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil, and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; and building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities, as well as procurement services; maintains plants and industrial facilities; and rents construction equipment. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, real estate, and other infrastructure sectors. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, ten multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial spaces. The company was formerly known as GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. and changed its name to Aenza S.A.A. in November 2020. Aenza S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Surquillo, Peru.

