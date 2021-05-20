Reviewing Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albemarle has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DuPont de Nemours and Albemarle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours 0 11 8 0 2.42 Albemarle 3 7 10 0 2.35

DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus price target of $80.47, indicating a potential downside of 4.47%. Albemarle has a consensus price target of $142.14, indicating a potential downside of 9.45%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than Albemarle.

Dividends

DuPont de Nemours pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Albemarle pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. DuPont de Nemours pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Albemarle pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Albemarle has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Albemarle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Albemarle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Albemarle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours $21.51 billion 2.08 $498.00 million $3.80 22.17 Albemarle $3.59 billion 5.10 $533.23 million $6.04 25.99

Albemarle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DuPont de Nemours. DuPont de Nemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albemarle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Albemarle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours -14.73% 6.30% 3.59% Albemarle 11.77% 11.96% 4.97%

Summary

Albemarle beats DuPont de Nemours on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets. It also provides cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services. The Bromine Specialties segment offers bromine and bromine-based fire safety solutions; specialty chemicals, including elemental bromine, alkyl and inorganic bromides, brominated powdered activated carbon, and other bromine fine chemicals for use in chemical synthesis, oil and gas well drilling and completion fluids, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and other industrial applications; and other specialty chemicals, such as tertiary amines, biocides, disinfectants, and sanitizers. The Catalysts segment provides hydroprocessing, isomerization, and akylation catalysts; fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives; and organometallics and curatives. The company serves the energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

