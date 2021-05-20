Reviewing Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and Canopy Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $157.73 million 0.26 $3.29 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 29.56 -$993.37 million $1.32 17.39

Mannatech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 5.04% 28.69% 11.99% Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

Volatility & Risk

Mannatech has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mannatech and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 5 10 2 1 1.94

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $33.79, suggesting a potential upside of 46.84%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Mannatech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mannatech beats Canopy Growth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

