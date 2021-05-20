Reviewing Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Noble Roman’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 6.99 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -18.03 Noble Roman’s $11.70 million 0.80 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Noble Roman’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kura Sushi USA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -60.53% -44.44% -18.70% Noble Roman’s -11.41% -15.62% -5.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kura Sushi USA and Noble Roman’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus target price of $40.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats Noble Roman’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 3,064 franchised/licensed outlets. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

