Reviewing Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get AVROBIO alerts:

86.7% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of AVROBIO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AVROBIO and Protara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -3.45 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -51.33% -47.65% Protara Therapeutics N/A -45.45% -41.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AVROBIO and Protara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 6 0 2.75 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

AVROBIO presently has a consensus target price of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 178.84%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.58%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than AVROBIO.

Volatility & Risk

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats AVROBIO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy which is in ongoing company-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 that is in investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage to treat Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.