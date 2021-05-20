Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Top Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $45.48 million and $3.27 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00075862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00018539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.62 or 0.01168590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.57 or 0.09887787 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.