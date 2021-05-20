RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,380 at Berenberg Bank

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHIM traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,416 ($57.70). The company had a trading volume of 47,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,701. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,480.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,832.70. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,186 ($28.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.