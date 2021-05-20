Richard K. Crumly Sells 27,300 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00.

XPEL stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

