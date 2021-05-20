Richard K. Crumly Sells 27,300 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00.
XPEL stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
