Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $34.85

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.85, but opened at $36.58. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 69 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.24 million and a P/E ratio of 13.65.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

