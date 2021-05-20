Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,626 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $28,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

