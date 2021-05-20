RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.73 million-$264.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.81 million.

REDU stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 57,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $55.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

