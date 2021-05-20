Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Rise has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $4,662.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rise has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 178,172,803 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

