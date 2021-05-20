Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Trading Down 6.2%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 268,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 88,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

