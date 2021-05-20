RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 936,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.07% of RLI worth $97,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

RLI stock opened at $106.14 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

