Robert Half International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 949 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,406% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $91.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.