Robert Half International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 949 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,406% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $47.31 and a 52 week high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

