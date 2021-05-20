Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.25. The company had a trading volume of 70,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $117.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.