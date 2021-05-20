Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $16.93 or 0.00042183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $174.04 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.01201249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.83 or 0.09841004 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.