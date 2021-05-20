Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.99% from the company’s previous close.

RKH has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RKH stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9.05 ($0.12). 707,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,017. Rockhopper Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The firm has a market cap of £41.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

