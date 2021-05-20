Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.930-4.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.30.

ROST traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,672. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

