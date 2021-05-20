Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.930-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.890 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.30.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

