Roth Capital Increases Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target to $14.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $115,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 125.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

