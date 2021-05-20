Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $102.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.