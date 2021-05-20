Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.28 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$122.84 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.03 and a 12-month high of C$123.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. Insiders have sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 over the last three months.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.90.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

