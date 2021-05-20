Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.33.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.02.

Shares of RY stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $102.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

