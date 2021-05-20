Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$140.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.15.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$122.96. 1,024,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,559. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.03 and a one year high of C$123.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

