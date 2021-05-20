Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$140.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.15.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$122.96. 1,024,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,559. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.03 and a one year high of C$123.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 over the last three months.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
