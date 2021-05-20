Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,321.83

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,321.83 ($17.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,347.20 ($17.60). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,324.80 ($17.31), with a volume of 4,481,145 shares traded.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,873.92 ($24.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £103.43 billion and a PE ratio of -9.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,334.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,321.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -0.45%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

