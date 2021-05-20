Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLD. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.84. 9,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,566. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,868 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,907,000 after acquiring an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

