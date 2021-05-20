Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given New GBX 560 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 471.89 ($6.17).

Shares of LON:RMG traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 538.80 ($7.04). The stock had a trading volume of 4,818,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 504.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 415.24. The company has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 244.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 540.38 ($7.06).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

