Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 33,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 785% from the average session volume of 3,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rupert Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

