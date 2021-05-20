Rupiah Token Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $2.49 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

