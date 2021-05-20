Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

NYSE RSI opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.