Ryder System Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,040 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,420% compared to the average volume of 319 call options.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,608 shares of company stock worth $1,357,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after acquiring an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,324,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after acquiring an additional 572,488 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.11. 22,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,153. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

