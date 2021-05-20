S.Finance Hits Market Cap of $87,784.23 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, S.Finance has traded down 57.6% against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a total market cap of $87,784.23 and $1.49 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.27 or 0.01178529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.46 or 0.09860667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00101139 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

