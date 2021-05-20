Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.67.

TSE:SBB traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.81. 640,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,087. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.40. The company has a market cap of C$629.63 million and a PE ratio of -120.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,615.03.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

