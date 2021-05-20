Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bankshares

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 95.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBB. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.79. 406,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,990. The firm has a market cap of C$622.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.40. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

