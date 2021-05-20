Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.40 and traded as low as C$1.73. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 644,302 shares traded.

SBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabina Gold & Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$605.28 million and a PE ratio of -133.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

