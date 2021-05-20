SAFE DEAL Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00009634 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.08 million and $121,469.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00072266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00451015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00204859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004259 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.92 or 0.00995369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 544,811 coins and its circulating supply is 517,669 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.