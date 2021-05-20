Safe Haven Hits Market Capitalization of $19.10 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $19.10 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.10 or 0.01372428 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.