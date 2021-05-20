SafeCapital Reaches One Day Volume of $137.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $70,429.24 and $137.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00035443 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003382 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.