SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $241,220.42 and approximately $138.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001572 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003389 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,806,452 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.