Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 80

Posted by on May 20th, 2021


Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Safestyle UK stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 59 ($0.77). 626,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,642. Safestyle UK has a one year low of GBX 23.83 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 68 ($0.89). The stock has a market cap of £80.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.29.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

