salesforce.com (CRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,935 shares of company stock valued at $41,052,744. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

