salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,936,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CRM traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $223.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,668,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,926. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.92.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.
