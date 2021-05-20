salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,936,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRM traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $223.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,668,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,926. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.92.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

