salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,935 shares of company stock worth $41,052,744. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $221.34 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.92.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

