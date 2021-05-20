salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,935 shares of company stock valued at $41,052,744. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.24. The company had a trading volume of 143,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,487. The stock has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

